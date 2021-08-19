For her Dream To have a family. Single Mom Spends over $49,000 To Get Pregnant! IVF happy stories

Some say, becoming a parent makes you a different person and in most cases a better one too. But in our society, becoming a parent comes with an added responsibility of first finding an ideal partner.

We may and may not find our dream partner but that should not deter one from achieving the happiness of raising a child. So many single parents as well many couples who could not conceive due to some issues are resorting to IVF technology.

The latest example is of Tasha Hughes who went on spending over $49,000 to conceive her second child. Let’s know her story.

The story of Tasha Hughes:

Just like most people, Tasha Hughes believed that one day, she would meet her soulmate with whom she has her children and it would be happily ever after. But unlike our dreams, the reality isn’t that dreamy and so Tasha didn’t find her right partner in her 20s and then in her 30s.

Even though she earlier believed that it might not be possible to raise her kids all by herself. But when she saw her colleague going on maternity leave as a solo mom, she resolved to become a single mom as well.

Following this, she had to go through 14 intrauterine inseminations and 6 miscarriages before her son Arthur was born who has embellished new meaning to her life. Now she has spent over $49,000 to give her son a sibling.

Other IVF happy stories:

IVF has been a boon not just for single parents but even for couples having difficulty giving birth. A superb example is Annie And Glenn who went for an IVF and successfully got pregnant. In 2019, in an attempt to expand their family, they tried IVF again but experienced a miscarriage.

They had saved money from their wedding as well as by missing on a honeymoon but when they had to take a loan as well, they chose an access fertility program which gives an unlimited go’s for two years and the amount is refunded in case, it isn’t successful.

Angela Robinson also tried to go for an IVF but after 6 failed attempts, she and her partner adopted a son named Robinson “Robby” Scott, in 2018.

