“Pregnant Man” Thomas Beatie newly marries for 2nd time after divorce.

Upon conceiving and delivering his children, Thomas Beatie was termed as “Pregnant Man” and then became well-known. Beatie has become an icon for the transgender community as he is the first man to give birth to a baby child. However, things got a little out of hand for Beatie as his marriage was ended. Check out what exactly happened in his life.

Thomas Beatie’s Marriage with Nancy:

Beatie had met Nancy, his first wife in the year 2003 when he started his life as a transgender person. The couple has made news for their birthing stories. Beatie, who was born as a woman, had already started operations to change his gender before marrying Nancy.

The couple has mentioned that they have tried to conceive their own children after their wedding but Nancy couldn’t make it, hence Beatie acted decisively and decided to give birth to the children himself.

Beatie has appeared in many popular shows and met with the finest hosts including Oprah, Larry King, Barbara Walters, and the David Letterman. He was mocked on “Saturday Night Live” and “South Park,”.

However, in 2012, Beatie and his long-time wife had engaged in a dispute. The most shocking video of Nancy brutally assaulting her husband and mistreating her children was circulated and later Beatie has opted to abandon the marriage.

A Fresh Start: Second Marriage

After the divorce request was finally granted, Beatie has started his new life as a stockbroker in Phoenix and is living a fairly peaceful life along with his new wife Amber and children. He had met his wife at the childcare center where his kids used to go.

Beatie has given birth to a child along with his new wife, who has carried the baby herself. He is currently living in Phoenix with his new family.