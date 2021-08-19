Attorney Says Erika Jayne Owes The Orphans and Widows

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erica Jayne might have to pay back to The Orphans and Windows if found guilty in the embezzlement case.

Erica Jayne is the wife of businessman Thomas Girardi who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer following the car accident which caused a concussion, as claimed by Erica.

Why Does Erica Owe The Orphans and Widows?

An investigation to find out whether Erica and her husband are guilty of embezzling the money from the plane crash victims is underway.

Lawyer Ronald Richard who is in charge of the case has claimed that the law firm that belonged to Thomas Girardi had a lot of expenditures going towards Jewellery purchases. Ronald says that probably the purchases were going to Erica and in case this gets proved, she will have to pay back the amount to the orphans and the widows.

The Couple is currently denounced to be owing an amount of $2 million which they had taken erroneously.

What does Erica have to say about the massive jewellery purchases?

Erica in her defence has claimed that she had no idea about his husbands business and financial situation and acted their divorce, she was all on her own. She also said that the jewellery she wore like the ring of $ 189,000 had been a gift, though Ronald is highly sceptical of this.

Will Erica pay the Victims back?

Ronald says Alzheimer is just a facade to get away easily as Thomas hasn’t taken a medical test. Also, he has found many loopholes in Erica’s story. Now if she is found to have had funded her lifestyle from the law firm’s money, then she has to pay back anyhow, regardless of how she manages to do that.

Though it’s not a criminal investigation and all she has to do is to pay back the amount.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 on Bravo on Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

