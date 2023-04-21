Disney is building a housing complex next to its park

DISNEY announced they will be building a housing development right next to Disney World, in Florida.

The company has committed to creating an 80-acre affordable housing project, with work starting next year.

3 Artists’ concept drawings show how the future housing development could look. Credit: Disney

3 The complex will begin construction next year, and the goal is to have it open in 2026. Credit: Disney

In a statement, the developers stated that they hope to have it open by 2026.

They wrote: “We’ve been making more and more progress on this initiative every day, and now, we’re thrilled to share that groundbreaking on this development is targeted for next year, with the first units anticipated to be completed in 2026.”

Disney has also stated that it will build more buildings than initially anticipated, and hopes to create more jobs.

They continued: “We are also expanding our vision to now include approximately 1,400 total units – over 100 higher than we had initially announced.

We hope to have a positive influence wherever possible in our community. To be able offer more housing means that more Florida families can get affordable housing. In addition, the construction and operations will create new Florida jobs.

The houses will be built close to the Flamingo Crossings town centre, which is a hotel, shopping, and dining district developed by Walt Disney World.

This hotel is just minutes away from parks and offers affordable accommodation.

Once the residents have settled in, they will be near the Disney resort. This is a good place to live for Disney fans.

President of Walt Disney World Jeff Vahle has previously claimed the houses will help the company put something back into the Florida community.

In December, he said: “For more than 50 years, Walt Disney World has cared for and invested in our community, and we’re committed to being a part of this solution, which will bring more attainable housing to Central Florida.”

John O’Donnell, CEO of the Michaels Organisation, who will develop the properties, said: “We are excited to work with an iconic brand like Disney to deliver attainable housing for the Central Florida community.”

Americans who responded to Disney’s blog were generally positive about the news.

Disney is to be commended for its efforts in providing assistance to those who are most needy.

The other person said, “Where can you sign me up?”

Disney’s blog stated that while the exact details have not been confirmed yet, applicants who fall within a specific income bracket will be considered for these properties.

Disney notes that these are artist’s concepts and they may change.

