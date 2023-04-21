Dead Island 2, choose the best Slayer.

DEAD ISLAND 2 offers six characters to choose from, but you must make your decision at the beginning.

The Slayers have different strengths, weaknesses and abilities.

Choose your Slayer carefully. It’s an essential part of the Dead Island 2 game.

Dead Island 2 characters have different stats and abilities.

Dead Island 2: All characters playable

Ryan

Ryan is a tank. He’s got a ton of defensive and health abilities.

The benefits of his skill not only allow him to restore health, but also cause more damage when he dodges and blocks.

Ryan’s stats

Toughness : 5

: 5 Stamina : 3

: 3 Recovery from illness : 3

: 3 Damage to the brain : 2

: 2 Agile : 1

: 1 Peak health : 3

: 3 Resilience: 4

Ryan’s Perks

Retaliation This skill will increase your Force after you have successfully avoided or blocked a blow.

Seesaw – When you defeat a Zombie, this skill restores some health.

Amy

Amy has a low health bar but is good at damage and agility.

She uses a playstyle that involves rushing to cause damage, and then throwing weapons at a distance.

Amy’s stats

Toughness : 1

: 1 Stamina : 3

: 3 Recovery from illness : 3

: 3 Damage to the brain : 4

: 4 Agile : 5

: 5 Peak health : 2

: 2 Resilience: 3

Amy’s perks

Relief Pitcher Throwing a weapon back at your enemy will give you a small amount of stamina.

Divide and conquer – When you’re attacking a lone zombie, you get a small damage boost.

Dani

Dani’s build is all about stamina, as she has good health and keeps going.

If you prefer to play with aggression, then choose this player.

Dani’s stats

Toughness : 3

: 3 Stamina : 5

: 5 Health Recovery : 1

: 1 The Critical Damage : 3

: 3 Agile : 3

: 3 Peak health : 4

: 4 Resilience: 2

Dani’s perks

Thunderstruck Charge up to a heavy assault and you will experience a force blast.

Bloodlust When you kill multiple zombies quickly, you gain some health.

Carla

Carla is another tank character, and she can take a lot of punishment before she’s knocked down.

She excels in boss battles and is able to fight large numbers of zombies all at once.

Carla’s stats

Toughness : 4

: 4 Stamina : 3

: 3 Health Recovery : 3

: 3 The Critical Damage : 1

: 1 Agile : 2

: 2 Peak health : 3

: 3 Resilience: 5

Carla’s perks

Mosh Pit When battling a group, you will get an extra damage boost for your melee strikes.

Dig Deep – When you’re very low on health, you get a big boost to toughness.

Bruno

Bruno is built for stealth and isn’t really good at getting in the middle of a horde.

He’s a more difficult character to play as but has the best damage output in the game.

Bruno’s stats

Toughness: 2

2 Stamina: 3

3 Healthy Recovery 3

3 The Critical Damage. 5

5 Agility: 4

4 Maximum health 1

1 Resilience: 3

Bruno’s perks

Backstab – You’ll get a big damage boost when attacking a zombie from behind.

Rapid Reprisal Blocking or dodging increases your speed and power of heavy attacks.

Jacob

Jacob, the best-rounded character on the show is the jack of many trades.

Although he is easily knocked to the ground, his high health rating makes it less scary.

Jacob’s stats

Toughness : 3

: 3 Stamina : 4

: 4 Health Recovery : 2

: 2 The Critical Damage : 3

: 3 Agile : 3

: 3 Peak health : 5

: 5 Resilience: 1

Jacob’s perks

Feral – You’ll get a stackable damage boost when attacking zombies in quick succession.

Critical Gains – If your stamina level is low, a critical hit will give you a boost in critical damage. It can also help to restore some stamina.

