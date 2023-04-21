Mrs. Davis Episode 1 Has Major Big Lebowski Vibes

The Nihilists, a band of German criminals and music enthusiasts who have no faith in anything but are still able to get caught in elaborate schemes in “The Big Lebowski.” Jeff Bridges, the Dude’s (Jeff Bridges), first meets these rascals, after they have broken into his house and threatened him with a feroce, peed on his rug, blackmailed him, etc. Like the Germans in “Mrs. Davis.”

Damon Lindelof & Tara Hernandez have created their German antagonists as a homage to Coen Brothers film. Both groups feature entertainers in black costumes who like to create trouble for protagonists. They take Simone (Betty Gilpin), believing she will know what the algorithm is looking for. Simone was clueless when the episode began, but the plot is similar to the scene from “The Big Lebowski.” In the film, Nihilists assume the Dude will have what they need, but he is clueless.

Mrs. Davis is much more than just a tribute to The Big Lebowski. It also brings back nunsploitation. The series raises a number of interesting questions on faith, technology, humanity, etc. Peacock is a very unique series, with “Big Lebowski’s” references adding to the charm.