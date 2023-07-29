DiMera Wedding Day Spoilers Abound

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal the moment Gabi Hernandez has waited for on Friday, 28 July 2023.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – What Can Go Wrong On A Wedding Morn?

Gabi Hernandez, played by Camila Banus (in the film), is excited to be waking up on her wedding morning. She was married the last time. Stefan O. DiMera was supposed to be Brandon Barash to be a marriage of convenience so they didn’t have a big wedding, but now she is going to wear a trendy dress from Gabi Chic and walk down a DiMera living room aisle to marry a man she thought was dead for nearly four years.

It is inevitable that there will be problems on the day of her wedding. Most likely, this trouble comes from another wedding.

Dimitri von Leuchner (Peter Porte) is all set to marry Gwen Rizcech (Emily O’Brien) so he can get his hands on his inheritance while having no attraction to her whatsoever because he is gay.

Instead, he can’t get enough of Gwen’s BFF Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) and Leo can’t get enough of him.

Gwen doesn’t know what is happening. The two men keep avoiding her, but she keeps catching them together.

Will she be able to put the puzzle together when she reads their strange text messages or will she continue to believe that they are a great couple?

DOOL Spoilers – Nicole Walker Gets Big News, Rafe Hernandez Wants To Have News

It wasn’t too long ago that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) tried to give an ill-conceived marriage a go.

Their lives have completely changed. Nicole is pregnant and doesn’t even know the father is Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Will she find out the truth when her test results come back? Sloan Petersen’s (Jessica Serfaty), will she once more do what it takes to hang onto Eric? Sloan definitely seems desperate here.

Rafe has finally decided to go public with Jada’s (Elia Canteu) new relationship.

Jada balked at the suggestion. She is trying to hide something. Does she think that staying with Rafe would be a bad idea?

It’s true, she is his boss. Watch Days of Our Lives every weekday at 6am EST on Peacock to find out how the stories unfold.