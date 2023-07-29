Zac Efron show cancelled after only 2 episodes

The CW cancelled Zac’s documentary show.Zac is Back on EarthAccording to the article, after just two episodes. Television Line. The CW only recently announced that Netflix’s series was coming for their summer schedule. It premiered just last week, on the 18th of July. Just a few weeks after airing the second episode, Netflix has pulled it from its schedule. After the premiere episode, which only attracted 306,000 views, the network decided to stop airing it.

Zac Efron: Down to EarthSeason 2 premiered on Netflix on July 20, 2020. It follows the actor on his adventures around the globe, which include nature, travel experiences, green energies, and sustainable lifestyle practices. Season 2 was subtitledThe Down UnderThe show was set in Australia only and premiered November 2022. It has received multiple Daytime Emmy nominations, and Efron was even awarded Outstanding Daytime Program Presenter in 2021.

The CW is also pullingEarth Day‘s Tuesday partner, spellbinding docuseriesFantastic FriendsRepeats from the listPenn & Teller: Fool UsThe following are some examples of how to get started:What’s the Line Anyway?Tuesdays will be re-scheduled to begin August 1. The two shows were not The CW’s only cancellations this summer. The channel also pulled Australian drama Surfing Drama. BaronsAfter only four episodes in June, there were repeats.Nancy DrewIt is time to replace airing with airing.

The rebrand is not likely to be successful, given that most of the content on the network, including the scripted shows, will come from acquisitions or new productions, especially during the autumn. The network’s summer lineup has always been filled with acquired series, but this time around, and even before Nexstar came along, the game will change. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike has caused most networks to already show acquired shows. So, The CW is not the only network. It will be interesting to watch how the CW does, since they are not on the same level as the major networks in terms of viewers.

You can also contact us by clicking here.Zac Efron: Down to EarthBoth seasons of The CW’s The CW are available on NetflixSo at least we have that. Even if the schedule isn’t original, there will still be some great shows on The CW in fall 2023. It’s a different TV landscape because of the strike, and there may not be any changes until the fall 2023 schedule.