Personal assistant Panics after Nearly Losing $8K Shoes of Boss

This personal assistant was organizing her boss’s closet when she dropped a pair of $8,000 behind some shelves — an unmasked hero saved the day.

While some people spend their time reimagining their kitchen or boudoir, we all know that the closet is where it's at. The possibilities are limitless.

With trousers, blouses, and accessories alike, there’s no place like a well-stocked wardrobe, and @Abbymonea’s boss knows this firsthand. Abby’s adventures as Abby, a personal assistant are shared on TikTok. Among her day-to-day duties is organizing her boss’s closet.

Source: TikTok/@abbymonea

Abby’s job is pretty cool, but she got into a bind when the time came to manage the large shoe section of her boss’s closet. When she was moving around her boss’s boyfriend’s shoes, one pair fell behind the shelves.

Abby revealed that it was at this point she realized she was in serious trouble. It wasn’t until an unmasked hero came along and saved the day that Abby could breathe a sigh of relief. Here’s what happened …

This woman dropped her boss’s boyfriend’s $8K shoes behind the shelves in the closet and almost lost it.

Abby's boss doesn't appear in this particular saga, but the size of her closet and everything in it leaves us to believe that she is wealthy. That's why Abby panicked when she almost lost a pair of her boss's boyfriend's $8,000 shoes. Abby explained to her fans what had happened and requested suggestions.

“I’m my boss’s closet organizing her boyfriend’s shoes and I’ve f—– up, I’ve made an error. I was putting the shoe boxes up there and I went to go put one in this corner and lo and behold, it’s hollow,” she said, adding that the shoes she lost were “not just any” old shoes, they were $8,000 shoes.

In Abby's defense, her boss's closet construction is a bit odd. "There's no way into this hollow thing. Obviously, people will use the part to store items. What is the f —?? I don't know what to do," the TikToker ended the video.

Luckily for her, her boss’s house manager, Eva, came to the rescue. “I have your f—— shoe update and I can finally breathe again,” Abby said in a follow-up video. “’I’ve been having a panic attack for the past 24 hours. I called Eva.”

“Eva’s like the house manager — she oversees everything and she also cleans and oversees the people who clean,” she went on. “But she knew what to do right away so it makes me feel like I’m a little bit less of a dummy and I’m not the only person who’s done this.”

She pulled up the next day and attempted to retrieve Abby’s shoes with only a spatula. She was able to complete her mission.