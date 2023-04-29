Dead City: Recast Maggie’s son Hershel with a Ghostbusters Afterlife star

Logan Kim, at the time this article was written, is a young actor. As a result, there are not many credits on his IMDb. Logan Kim’s only other credits, besides “The Walking Dead: Dead City”, are Quibi fan-made miniseries Home Movies: The Princess Bride and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” The latter saw him play Podcast, a teen-aged occult enthusiast from Summerville in Oklahoma. He befriends Phoebe, McKenna Grace, and Trevor, Finn Wolfhard, descendants of Harold Ramis’ Egon.

Hershel is a significant step up for Kim. Maggie and Negan were initially lured to New York City by Hershel being abducted and kidnapped by an unidentified group. She would do anything to protect him, even if it meant going to the end of the world in a zombie-infested environment. Hershel was named both after Maggie’s dearly departed father Hershel and Glenn, her horribly murdered husband. It would appear that Hershel and Glenn are the only remaining family members Maggie still has. Most of the rest of her family was killed when the Greene family farm was overrun in Season 2. In Season 5, Maggie’s half-sister Beth, played by Emily Kinney, the only surviving member from her biological family was murdered.