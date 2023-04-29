First look at the LOTR War of the Rohirrim animated movie in June 2023

The much-anticipated first look of the new animated The Lord of the Rings The War of the Rohirrim film will premiere in June of 2023.

The Lord of the Rings remains one of, if not the, most popular fantasy franchise in the world, with Amazon Prime Video’s recent Rings of Power series catapulting Tolkien’s classic work back into the public eye.

Fans of The Lord of the Rings will now be counting down until the famed Annecy Film Festival, which takes place in France. This is where the animated film War of the Rohirrim, the next installment of the trilogy, will debut.

Here is everything that fans need to know about The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, including the anime film’s plot, main cast, and the all-important release date.

Release date for the first trailer of LOTR The War of the Rohirrim is June 2023

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’s producer Jason DeMarco announced this week that the first trailer for the new anime film will be released in June 2023.

DeMarco is taking to social media Share This Article The first trailer for the film, which will be shown at the Annecy Film Festival (France) between June 11, 2023 and June 17,2023.

In response to a tweet from LOTR_Covered about the first look, the producer confirmed, “This is correct! If you’ll be attending Annecy, come to our panel and see how we are making this story come to life!”

The first glimpse at the Annecy Film Festival has yet to be revealed. It is not known if the video preview or the sneak peek will go directly on social media.

Kenji kamiyama directed The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Kamiyama has also worked on Blade Runner: Black Lotus 2021, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 2020, Ultraman 2019 and Eden of the East (2009).

Deadline reports that this animated movie is set 183 years prior to the original LOTR films. You can follow us by clicking on the following link: Helm Hammerhand is the story about the battle of the Dunlendings against Rohan’s king Helm.

“A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg – a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Hera, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.”

Brian Cox is the actor who will portray Helm. He’s a 76-year-old Scottish man best known for playing in King Lear, Nuremberg, X-Men 2, Troy, Deadwood, and Succession.

LOTR royalty Miranda Otto will be returning to the franchise as Eowyn, although her role will be limited to the film’s narrator due to it being a prequel title to the main trilogy.

Gaia Wilse, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaoley Dooley, and Luke Pasqualino are also cast as Hera in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski have also been cast in the movie but their roles remain TBA.

The Lord of the Rings War of the Rohirrim will be released in cinemas on April 12th, 2024.

Executive producer Philippa Boyens told Variety that “I’m in awe of the creative talent who have come together to bring this epic, heart-pounding story to life, from the mastery of Kenji Kamiyama to a truly stellar cast.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich added, “The ‘Lord of the Rings’ films took Tolkien’s masterwork to new cinematic heights and inspired a generation.”

“It’s a gift to be able to revisit Middle-earth with many of the same creative visionaries and the talented Kenji Kamiyama at the helm. This will be an epic portrayal unlike anything audiences have ever seen.”

