You can watch seals and dolphins while eating the “best pizza” at this UK beach café

A UK CAFE has been hailed for the pizzas it serves.

There are many ways to enjoy the summer, including a beach picnic. And you don’t even have to leave the sand.

5 Many people describe the pizza from Aberdaron Beach Cafe at “the Best” Credit: Tiktok/megtomos

5 The beach is a mile long sandy bay at the end of the Llyn Peninsula

Caffi Traeth Aberdaron in Gwynedd is a beach cafe that offers a wide selection of beer to keep visitors hydrated and well fed.

The pizzas are what keep people coming back. Many have said they were “the best they had ever tasted”.

One such person wrote on TripAdvisor: “The best pizza we’ve ever tasted! After a day at the beach, this pizza is perfect! Visited several times on our holiday and it’s only our 3rd day!”

One said, “Pizzas and paninis are great. Pasties also taste good.” Ideal location for beach days”

Another said: “Great fresh made pizza, wide selection of beer and ice-cream.” Perfect for an afternoon snack.

The cafe owner shared a story of a holiday maker who stopped by. Video Imagine her enjoying a romantic dinner with friends, while the sun is setting behind her.

Megan Tomos: Underneath Megan’s (@megtomosDuring the filming, someone said: “Best ever pizza.”

The beach is enough to draw many people, not only because of the delicious pizzas.

5 Sometimes dolphins, porpoises and seals can be seen swimming in the seas off the shore. Credit: Getty

5 This beach in Wales is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

Visit Wales The bay is a mile long and sandy, located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Continued: “There are many things to discover, including rock pools and sea caverns. In both directions the coast path will lead to smaller beaches.”

Windsurfing, sailing, and kayaking are all popular summer activities, as well as boat trips from Porth Meudwy to Bardsey Island.

Visit Wales also describes it as a place where wildlife can be found. Aberdaron Self Catering said: “It is not unusual to spot porpoises, dolphins, and seals in the water.”

Pwllheli, the nearest train station to Aberdaron, is linked with Birmingham New Street.

From Pwllheli, visitors can take the bus to

Swyddfa’r, a post office located nine minutes from the sea.

A hotel 150 yards from the beach is available from £70pp per night.

However, camping pitches can be booked nearby from less than £15 per night.

