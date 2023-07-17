What is the Restaurant that they are talking about on RHONY Season 14?

‘RHONY’ Season 14 opened with a small beef between several castmates over a restaurant that was so “embarrassing” Bravo had to censor its name. Source: Bravo

Erin Lichy’s, Sai De Silva and Brynn Whifield’s argument over a restaurant was so bad, that Bravo had to censor its name. Now, viewers try to discover the identity of the restaurant in order to avoid eating there. Read on to learn some of the most popular guesses.

Source: Bravo

‘RHONY’ fans are sure they know what restaurant the cast discussed in the Season 14 premiere.

Then, you can get started. RHONY Erin gets upset at Brynn for refusing to join her for the group dinner she had planned. Brynn & Sai said they did not go to Erin’s restaurant as it wasn’t trendy and was not “cool”. Erin thought the trip was about spending time with friends, not going to trendy restaurants.

The restaurant debacle continued until Jenna’s apartment party at the end of the episode. However, the producers censored the business’s name every time it was mentioned, likely because of the cast’s damaging comments about it. The show was urged to mention the restaurant on social media by viewers, even though this never occurred in the episode.

Some fans from the NYC social scene, however, shared their thoughts on which restaurant to choose. RHONY cast kept bleeping out. TikTok was used by one user. @pamelawurstvetrini, said the restaurant had to be “deeply embarrassing” for the ladies not to mention its name on camera.

Pamela said that Sai, Brynn and Pamela compared it to Olive Garden. That meant the location was one to go to if you are visiting the area. TikToker concluded Erin was the winner. Carmine’sIt was an Italian Restaurant located in Times Square.

RHONY Some viewers suggested that Pamela was talking about a restaurant in her TikTok. Others suggested Catch The restaurant opened in Manhattan in 2011. This eliminated it as a viable option. Tao and Carbone are also common guesses.

You can also find out more about the following: RHONY cast hasn’t revealed the chosen restaurant yet, but fans are unimpressed with Sai and Brynn’s choice, Casa Cipriani. Apparently, the choice was once popular but is not anymore, which was what the friends said about Erin’s selection.