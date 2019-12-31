Dabangg 3 Day 12 Collection – 12th Day Box Office Collections Of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

Danbang3 has continued its dream run on the box office in terms of collection. You can expect a film having the likes of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha to perform well.

Dabbang 3 is the Salman Khan-led, Prabhu Deva directed which is a sequel of the Legendary Dabbang series. Salman Bhai can be seen in the character of a notorious police cop. While Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjeraker are cast opposite him.

Collection stats of this film till Monday.

The film started its campaign with a bang grossing 24.5 and 25.75 crores on its opening two days. The film made a statement by amassing 31.9 crores on the third day.

The total collection for the film in 11 days stands at 139.80 Cr. This is a rough estimate the actual figures may vary slightly.

Worldwide collections.

Salman Khan is a star at the world level his films are appraised at the world level. The same trend was seen with Dabbang 3, it collected a total of 40 crores in the overseas market.

Day 12 collection stats.

The film is on display for quite some time now and most of the fans have already watched the film which is the reason why the film has only secured 2 crores on its 12th day of collection.

The combined collection for the film in the Indian market stands at 166 crores. It can be considered as a decent performance considering the stardom of Salman Khan but certainly not a great one. The film could have done better with a strong story.

With that, the worldwide collection of the film after 12 successful days stands at around 206 crores which takes the film to the elite 200 crores club comfortably. The number will go up to a certain degree as the new year celebrations are on.