Good Newwz Day 5 Collection – 5th Day Box Office Collections Of Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz

Good Newwz has a decent run so far as the box office collection is considered. The film was released last Friday and saw some stiff competition from the Salman Khan starrer Dabbang3.

Akshay Kumar is among the biggest stars of Bollywood, he can be seen doing comedy in the film alongside Kareena Kapoor who is making her comeback. Diljit, the Punjabi singer and actor, has made his presence felt in his comical character.

Collection of Good News till now.

The film made a lukewarm opening on the box office with ₹ 17.56 Cr. This was considered as a setback considering the huge star cast of the film.

Much to everyone’s delight the film bounced back strongly and collected ₹ 21.78 Cr on Saturday followed by a staggering ₹ 25.65 Cr on Sunday.

The total collection of the film after adding the collection for Monday was ₹ 78.40 Cr including a ₹ 13.41 Cr on Monday.

Collection of the film for Tuesday i.e the fifth day.

The film made some decent collections on Tuesday considering the fact that it was a weekday. The film made 15 crores on Tuesday. The combined collection for the five days in India is 93.4 crores.

Worldwide Collection Of The Film Good Newwz

On top of a good performance in the Indian box office, the film has made its presence felt at the world level as well. The film has managed to secure ₹ 30.00 Cr in the overseas cinema.

The combined collection figures for the film in Indian and overseas are 139 crores.

Expectations from the film

The film is all set to enter the 100cr club in the upcoming days. The numbers are expected to increase even further considering the fact that the new year is approaching and people might walk into the theatres.