Happy New Year 2020 WhatsApp Status, FB Status, Instagram Story, DP, Quotes, & Messages

We are almost done with 2019 and are all raging in excitement to welcome the year 2020 with both hands wide open. As per the Gregorian calendar, the new year starts on 1st January each year.

Customs around the world regarding the new year.

Well, there’s a lot more than watching award shows on your tv sets.

People in almost all parts of the world stay awake at the stroke of midnight to wish good luck to their loved ones on the occasion of the new year. Exchanging gifts and other collectibles is a common custom that is followed around the world.

People party on the eve of the new year with lots of food, drink, fortune-telling, and good-luck charms. In Europe, there is a widely followed custom of fortune-telling. With people predicting their future.

New year brings luck

There is a strong belief that the new year brings luck to everyone. One gets an opportunity to start everything from scratch. The new year gives you an opportunity to make good to all your wrongdoings in the past and have a great future ahead.

What’s a new year in India is all about

Some people in India still consider 1 march as their new year and resist to follow the Gregorian calendar.

Metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai observe live concerts in which Bollywood stars along with other well-known personalities feature. Large crowds gather to attend such a show.

Most people prefer to celebrate their new year eve in the company of their family or loved ones or a close friend circle.

Sadly for the residents of India, 1st January isn’t a registered holiday, it is optional of course but nothing official.

With that, we will have to bid our goodbyes to the year 2019 thanking it to present us with loads of opportunities to prosper and learn.