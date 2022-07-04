Cinemas banned groups from participating in the “Gentleminions” trend from The Rise of Gru

According to reports, a new TikTok trend called “Gentleminions” is making cinemas ban any group from going to see it. The Rise of Gru: MinionsFormal wear

Officials acknowledge the trend. MinionsTikTok accounts see large groups of mostly young men show up in great numbers, all dressed in suits, to watch the film. It’s an ironic appreciation.

This is very much like the MorbiusA meme that was a few weeks ago, in which memes about Jared Leto flop ironically adored the film, convincing Sony not to rerelease it in cinemas. It continued to flop.

This trend is actually making things worse. Gruel is on the RiseIt has already been a great success and set a record for 4th July box-office sales, with a $127.9 millions opening weekend.

Many videos will be displayed if you search on Twitter and TikTok for “Gentleminions”.

@benedicthoward_ This is the most anticipated event of the year. #riseofgru #minions #gentleminions

Although it would seem that all of this is done in a lighthearted and fun manner, there are reports that groups who arrive at certain cinemas in formal attire won’t be permitted to see The Rise of Gru.

The sign, which is believed to be from Odeon cinemas UK, reads: “Due to recent disturbances following the #Gentleminions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showings of Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Although it’s difficult to determine the exact disruptions, there are TikTok videos of various groups moshingAnd BananasThe film is still playing on the screen.

Odeon spokesperson said : “Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances.”

