LOVE ISLAND 2022 RECAP: Love Island 2022: All the fans say the same thing, Gemma reveals that she has met new boy Billy Brown outside of the villa

Love Island fans beg their bosses for help as Gemma Owen tells us she is a Casa Amor hunk

LOVE Island fans beg their bosses for help after Gemma Owen revealed that she is a Casa Amor hunk.

The most recent show saw six new hunks head into the sister villa to try and woo the girls.

However Gemma, 19, quickly realised she recognised one of them from real life.

As she sat with the girls after the newbies made their introductions, she admitted she knew Billy Brown, 23.

They were told by her: “One of my best friends on the outside is friends with him.”

She said that he was “a bit of a player”.

It isn’t the only boy Gemma has known from home while on the show, as her ex Jacques O’Neill, entered the villa earlier in the series.

Viewers weren’t impressed. One wrote on Twitter: “They need to stop making it the Gemma show man, why they bringing in all her friends.”

An additional: “to be in this series of love island, you either have to be italian or know gemma owen.”