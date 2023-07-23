Chris Evans New Movie Is Criticized for Being “Sloppy” and “Forgettable”

Ghosted. the comedy action starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas was released on Apple TV+ in April. While it had a high viewership, there were some negative reactions. Apple didn’t expect this movie to be as popular as it was. CODA The company didn’t expect such negative reviews by critics or viewers. The film received criticism for being forgettable and formulaic after its release.

The following are some of the ways to get in touch with us Ghosted. de Armas is Sadie Rhodes. A successful CIA operative, she meets Evans Cole Turner. Cole’s mother suspects that Sadie has ghosted him. After he discovers that Sadie is in London, he tries to impress her. However, a CIA operation is the reason she’s there. Dexter Fletcher directed the film.Rocket Man(with a story written by Deadpool Rhett reese and Paul wernick. Chris McKenna & Erik SommersSpider-Man: The No Way BackThe script was also written by ).

ghosted-apple-tv.jpg
Apple TV+ (Photo)

It was impossible to create a compelling story with four authors. Ghosted Holds a rating of 25% on Rotten TomatoesIt means that 75% of the critics said it was “rotten.” Audiences gave the film a mixed review of 55%. A positive of the film is the good chemistry that de Armas had with Evans. They previously worked together on Rian’s Knives Off Netflix Gray Man Though it is unlikely that the pairing will propel the film to awards season.

Ana De Armas’ wig has been widely ridiculed

Ana de Armas needed to wear a hairpiece? It was decided that she should, but it did not look good.

The humor mostly failed to inspire and the story was uninspired

There are a thousand explosions every day. Ghosted “They paid only $25 for Ana de Armas wig,” said one viewer Written by.

Evans and de Armas were they even on set at the same time?

Do Chris Evans and Ana de Armas ever film together? Some people thought they didn’t because of the way that film was edited.

‘Continues the trend of subpar scripts with high budgets & big stars’

“Very cool cameos”

Apple’s performance wasn’t bad. Evans fans enjoyed watching him again in an action movie. Some fans also liked the cameos.

Rather than justifying itself, sSettles is more interested in reminding the viewer of other films.

