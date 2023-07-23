Chris Evans New Movie Is Criticized for Being “Sloppy” and “Forgettable”

Ghosted. the comedy action starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas was released on Apple TV+ in April. While it had a high viewership, there were some negative reactions. Apple didn’t expect this movie to be as popular as it was. CODA The company didn’t expect such negative reviews by critics or viewers. The film received criticism for being forgettable and formulaic after its release.
The following are some of the ways to get in touch with us Ghosted. de Armas is Sadie Rhodes. A successful CIA operative, she meets Evans Cole Turner. Cole’s mother suspects that Sadie has ghosted him. After he discovers that Sadie is in London, he tries to impress her. However, a CIA operation is the reason she’s there. Dexter Fletcher directed the film.Rocket Man(with a story written by Deadpool Rhett reese and Paul wernick. Chris McKenna & Erik SommersSpider-Man: The No Way BackThe script was also written by ).
It was impossible to create a compelling story with four authors. Ghosted Holds a rating of 25% on Rotten TomatoesIt means that 75% of the critics said it was “rotten.” Audiences gave the film a mixed review of 55%. A positive of the film is the good chemistry that de Armas had with Evans. They previously worked together on Rian’s Knives Off Netflix Gray Man Though it is unlikely that the pairing will propel the film to awards season.
Ana De Armas’ wig has been widely ridiculed
Watching Ghosted made me want to die and be turned into a ghost to haunt the people who made Ana de Armas' wig
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) 23 April 2023
Ana de Armas needed to wear a hairpiece? It was decided that she should, but it did not look good.
The humor mostly failed to inspire and the story was uninspired
#Ghosted Was as bad as Ana De Armas wig! Chris Evans, as charming and charismatic as always, couldn’t keep Ghosted from becoming a forgettable film. The humor was mostly flat, and the storyline wasn’t very exciting. The cameos are awesome.
*14/100
— Olly Dyche 🎬 (@OllyDyche) April 20, 2023
There are a thousand explosions every day. Ghosted “They paid only $25 for Ana de Armas wig,” said one viewer Written by.
Evans and de Armas were they even on set at the same time?
It is impossible to believe that these two actors were even together while making this film.
— ben shapiro’s wife’s boyfriend (@JosephBarnhurst) April 16, 2023
Do Chris Evans and Ana de Armas ever film together? Some people thought they didn’t because of the way that film was edited.
‘Continues the trend of subpar scripts with high budgets & big stars’
Check out my other posts #Ghosted and it continues the trend of subpar scripts with high budgets & big stars being pumped out by streamers. It's a silly story with sloppy editing and underwhelming action sequences. Apple delivers a few good laughs, but this is a big disappointment.
— Justin Talks Movies (@JustWatchAFilm) 23 April 2023
“Very cool cameos”
Very cool cameos indeed 🙂 #Ghosted The movie was okay, not great. But it was fun for some of the preteens. There were a couple of embarrassing moments but overall, it's a good film.
— Djamé.. (@zehavoc) 23 April 2023
Apple’s performance wasn’t bad. Evans fans enjoyed watching him again in an action movie. Some fans also liked the cameos.
Rather than justifying itself, sSettles is more interested in reminding the viewer of other films.
There are way too many movies available to stream. #Ghosted The film is a lazily crafted, half-assed attempt to recreate the Hollywood A-level movies of old, yet it has been delivered with such indifference and negligence that its only purpose seems to be reminding us of superior films, not justifying itself.
— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 21, 2020