You can detect a deadly form of sepsis when you go to the bathroom.

SEPSIS kills more than 50,000 Brits every year.

Overreaction of the body to infection is what causes this deadly disease.

1 Diarrhoea can be moderate to severe in Sepsis Credit: Getty

Sepsis is a condition that can be fatal. It causes the body to begin damaging its own organs.

This condition can be caused by any virus, including the common flu and other infections of the urinary system and skin.

At first, sufferers might experience weakness, chills and a rapid heart rate and breathing, according to the NHS.

The area around the cut will be red and swollen, as well as warm.

Sepsis can also be indicated by excessive sweating, shaking and changes in mood.

When the infection is in the colon or cut, it can cause moderate to severe diarrhoea.

Some people will show signs of illness and be clearly unwell.

Some people may have difficulty recognizing the symptoms of septica shock.

Some behaviours, though, could be indicators that you are at risk.

Generally, the most common symptoms of septic shock are:

Being unable to stand upright

Lightheadedness and dizziness

You may be experiencing a strong sleepiness or find it difficult to stay awake.

Major mental changes, including extreme confusion and disorientation

Diarrhoea

Nausea and vomiting

Pale, cold skin

Call 999 immediately if any one of the symptoms above is present.

Sepsis is a serious condition that can be fatal if not treated immediately.

It is more probable that a patient dies if they wait too long to get medical treatment.

This is especially important for newborns, the elderly and those who are pregnant, people with long-term health conditions (such as diabetes or kidney failure).

Anyone with a lowered immune system (like those with HIV or AIDS or receiving chemotherapy), are also at risk.

Thankfully, there are many treatments that can be used once medical assistance is received.

Oxygen therapy, intravenous liquids, medications, antibiotics, and surgery are all options.