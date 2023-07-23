The Sister Wives spoilers are still out: fans want a spin-off show.

According to Sister Wives Spoilers, fans continue to demand that TLC give them an entirely new cast. The spin-off series. After the announcement of Sister Wives Season 18, fans are even more anxious to watch more Browns. Fans were motivated to inquire about a spinoff after Janelle Brown posted a large number of pictures of her with Christine Brown.

They were both at Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding and as soon as fans saw these photos, they wanted to pose the question about a spin-off featuring Gwendlyn and her wife, Beatriz Quieroz. Let’s find out what they said.

Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Janelle was so happy about sharing photos of Gwendlyn’s wedding. All the guests looked happy, beautiful, and like they were all celebrating. Logan Brown and his wife attended. Michelle Petty. Mykelti and her family were also in attendance.

Robyn and Kody brown also attended the wedding, but they appeared to have kept themselves apart from other guests. The wedding did go well, despite the awkwardness.

These photos showed fans how amazing it would be to have other Browns with their own show. The relationship of Gwendlyn and Beatriz wasn’t a conventional one.

Gwendlyn’s followers were so happy to watch their journey unfold and now it looks as if they want to see them with their own reality television show. The photos from the wedding were quickly commented on.

Fans React

They wanted to express their opinions to Beatriz and Gwendlyn as soon as they saw the photos. One fan wrote to them, “Could you guys just have your own show? That’s what we really wanna see!!!” Another added, “OMG YES! We don’t want to see Robyn and Kody anymore.

We want Christine and Janelle.” More and more fans chimed in with how much they would rather see Christine and Janelle’s families and no more of Kody and Robyn.

Rumors have circulated that a spin-off would feature Janelle and Christine. It will reportedly follow the two after they leave polygamy behind and see what their life is like now that Kody has left.

There are a lot of rumors floating around about these spin-offs. We will have to wait until they actually happen. Keep your fingers crossed.

