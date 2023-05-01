Chloe Ferry is stunning in a barely-there dress while she films the new Geordie shore in Greece

CHLOE Ferry was stunning as she posed for a photo in Greece in a mini-dress that barely covered her.

The reality star, 27, has been enjoying a sunkissed break as she films for the new MTV series of Geordie Shore.

4 Chloe Ferry’s sexy, cut-out dress was more than fans could have imagined.

4 The daring pose of the TV Star in Greece

Chloe brought out her amazing curves with the red and bright outfit.

This daring look featured lacing around the breast, which brought attention to her assets.

The TV star posted a video of her sunbathing by the pool as she took pause from filming.

Her golden tan was on display before she flashed her toned thighs at the cameras.

Chloe let her smooth brunette hair fall over her shoulder, and went for a bronzed palette.

Newcastle’s gorgeous beauty is keeping her fans entertained by posting a series of pictures from Greece.

She showed off her amazing figure last week as she wore a tiny bikini.

It comes after Chloe went braless in a tiny corset as she cosied up to her co-stars Marnie Simpson and Sophie Kasaei.

Chloe’s orange corset looked amazing with the white skirt and white sandals.

Marnie was all smiles in her military-inspired minidress, complete with buckles and pocket, with high knee boots. Sophie stunned with a black tight outfit.

The trio headed to a beach bar where they filmed the latest MTV series of Geordie Shore.

4 Chloe wowed fans by posting this bikini photo last week