Should the cops tell me why they stopped you?

Source: Getty Images In recent years, cops are more frequently in the news. What does that mean? Does it mean the police must explain why they stopped you at all times? Answers are shocking.

Most drivers will have experienced being stopped by police officers for various reasons, such as driving too fast, speeding, and running stop signs or red lights. Some officers will tell drivers why they have been pulled over.

You don’t always have to know why the cops stop you.

Yes, it’s true — cops have the option Telling people not to do something is rude They should know why they have been stopped. They do not need to explain why they are being stopped, but they should have an explanation that makes the stop justifiable.

It is common practice for police to give a reason why they stopped you in order to ask you to show identification. The policeman must give a reason for their arrest if they are taken to court. When one believes they have been stopped illegally, this is a problem. They have their rights Take video footage of your encounter. This can be used to prove the incident.

Some police forces around the world require that you tell them why you were stopped.

The law is always applied differently depending on the country you are in, particularly if you’re not from the United States. German officers are required to do exactly the opposite from what they would in America. Department of the Army Civilian Tony MuñozHe was stopped by a car that flashed “Polizei” signs across the German border.

“They asked me a few general questions, such as where I live, where I had traveled to, how long I stayed in the Netherlands, and if the car was mine or rented,” said Muñoz. In Germany, drivers must be able to identify themselves as well as state the reason of the traffic stop.

As long as the rules of the roads are followed, you have nothing to worry about, said Sgt. Joseph Onessimo works as a traffic cop for the Directorate of Emergency Services.

It is important to know your rights when you are pulled over in another country, as they can differ from one country to the next.

There is a set protocol that police follow when they pull you over.

When it comes to the US, there are many different ways that you can get an investigative stopThe officer may only stop the vehicle for the time necessary to confirm the suspicion or to dispel it. Tickets can be issued or, in the worst case, an arrest made.