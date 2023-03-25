Chapter 4 suggests Winston is the father of assassins.

Keanu Reeves, the iconic action hero returns to John Wick Chapter 4 as the assassin. One running theme throughout the film franchise is the hidden identity of John’s father. Now with the release of the latest installment, many fans believe Winston might just be John Wicks’s father after all.

It’s been almost a decade since the first installment in the John Wick In theatres. The dead-dog revenge tale has been remade in 3 additional installments. Keanu Reeves John Wick, the force unstoppable known for its indomitable power.

Reeves and Ian McShane are joined by the legend actor Ian McShane who reprises the role of Winston, Winston’s business friend.

Winston could potentially be John Wicks’s father

Throughout the course of each installment in the John Wick franchise, there have been several hints and clues that suggest Winston is actually the assassin’s father. Whilst nothing has been directly confirmed, that hasn’t stopped many fans from theorizing what seems to be a likely family relation.

In John Wick: Chapter 2, Winston reveals to the revenge-riddled assassin that he and John’s father knew each other, claiming he was a very interesting person. The second installment also features a flashback of John’s wedding, which Winston attends. This is very unusual as the Continental’s top-ranking officials rarely attend these events, unless they know the person involved personally.

Chapter 3 of the franchise showcases Winston’s connection to the High Table and suggests some personal history between himself, the organization, and John’s father, who was known to be a deadly assassin.

John and Winston also share a common fighting style: close combat, quick-handed. Whilst this could simply be a coincidence, it also suggests that Winston and the assassin’s relationship is deeper than originally presented. Winston could have easily trained alongside John’s father, who then taught the same fighting style to John.

Whilst Chapter 4 does not provide any concrete answers surrounding the identity of John Wick’s father, it does contain subtle hints that have caused many fans to fuel the Winston theory.

According to Twitter, John and Winston are closely related

John Wick Chapter 4 was not in theatres for long, but fans already take to social media. Twitter To share their opinions on the latest movie. Of all the action featured throughout the movies, some Twitter users are far more concerned with the identity of John’s father.

After seeing Chapter 4, one user stated that there were more signs to support Winston being the father.

One user was also in agreement with this theory and requested that others provide feedback on the Winston Wik relation.

Chapter 4: John Wick now on the big screen

