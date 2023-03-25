Online retailers, exclusives, and the best prices

If you want to get your hands on some Funko WonderCon 2023 exclusives but can’t make it to the event, we’ve got you covered.

WonderCon is one of the biggest annual arts and comics conventions in the world, and it’s back for 2023!

The Anaheim Convention Center will host special guest panels, booths, and most importantly, Funko.

An extensive range of WonderCon exclusive Funko products is not complete without it. From Ant-Man to Harry Potter, there’s something for everyone to enjoy among the new set of collectibles – if you can get your hands on them!

For those not attending Funko WonderCon 2023, here’s everything we know about getting your hands on this year’s exclusives from home.

Funko WonderCon 2023 exclusives explored

Funko-style, WonderCon is a celebration of all things Funko. The exclusives list is quite extensive.

This year’s pop-up booth is called the Funko Fun House, and under the WonderCon section Funko currently lists 29 exclusives in 2023 on their website.

For those who want to roll back the years, there is a Freddy Masked Pez dispenser, because who doesn’t love Pez?

Another fan favorite includes an adorable model of Groot from Guardians Of The Galaxy, which would look perfect in any Funko fan’s collection!

Funko WonderCon 2023 Exclusives – Where can I buy them online?

While they are billed as event exclusives, there’s always an opportunity to do your WonderCon collectibles shopping at home, without attending the convention.

Funko’s website is the best way to see the latest exclusives. However, some WonderCon items may be available for sharing to other sites. Shops Gamestop is a great place to find items that you have missed.

At the time this article was written, Friday March 24, WonderCon exclusives were sold online. But there’s still plenty of WonderCon merchandise available for purchase at the venue official store.

Although the prices vary from collectibles to collectibles, Funko enthusiasts know that they tend to be more costly. Pop! Figures between $15-$40

There is still a chance that your preferred item might be sold out. You might have a chance to win it if you comment below on your favorite special. Have fun!

Funko fans share WonderCon heartbreak online

Unfortunately, some Wondercon Funkos purchases have not been successful this year.

One dejected collector took to TikTok to share their painful experience. They shared behind-the scenes footage of the virtual queue they had waited in to get through it, but to no avail. We’ve all been there.

In case the thought of queuing wasn’t daunting enough, one fan shared in the comments below that they had waited for 56 minutes, despite having been on the site from the first minute.

Another dissatisfied Pop collector said that she had made it to the confirmation order page but was then kicked off the site. Let’s hope for some better luck for the rest of the WonderCon weekend!

