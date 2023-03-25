Where to buy Queen + Adam Lambert’s Rhapsody tour tickets

Queen and Adam Lambert’s Rhapsody tour dates for the 2023 events have been disclosed, but where can you buy the tickets?

Adam Lambert has been making music with the active members of Queens for a long time and fans can finally enjoy them live as the tour dates for their 2023 event get confirmed.

All of them are excited to go on tour again which is set to kick off in October.

Where to buy tickets?

The tickets for the tour can be purchased from Ticketmaster on March 31, 10 AM.

For those who wish to purchase them right away, you can do so by heading to Vivid Seats, which is a secondary ticket-selling platform. Here, you will be able to find seats that range between $278 – $2131.

At the moment, it is unclear how much Ticketmaster will be selling these for.

Previously, it suffered cancellations from social media users as it failed to manage tickets for the Taylor Swift concert.

What one can expect from the event

The 14-day North American tour fans can expect to witness the same entertainment that Europe and UK fans noticed.

In those concerts, the crowd got to hear over 20 songs and the band even had encore numbers. Some of the hit songs that were performed include Killer Queen, We Will Rock You, Another One Bites the Dust, We Are The Champions and more.

It is unclear if the band will be following the same setlist for the coming tour dates.

However, fans can expect some of the hit numbers to be performed for sure.

A look at the tour dates

The upcoming tour dates for the event are as follows:

Wed Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

In other news, Jinny’s Kitchen episode 5 shows Taehyung and Wooshik’s cutest friendship