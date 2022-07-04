Celebrated ‘Echoes Of The Rainbow’Filmmaker Was 69

Echoes Of The RainbowAlex Law Kaiyum, a screenwriter and director from Hong Kong, has died. On Saturday, the Hong Kong filmmaker Alex Law Kai-yum died in hospital. No cause of death has been given. He was 69 years old.

The South China Morning Post Reports that the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild released a statement confirming Law’s passing. He was previously the organization’s vice-chairman.

Law was often accompanied by Mabel Cheung Yuenting, his longtime partner. He met her while studying at New York University. They made the “Migration Trilogy”Films Illegal Immigrant (1985), An Autumn’s Tale(1987) Eight Tales Of Gold(1989); which he wrote, and she directed.

He also wrote Cheung’s 1997 hit The Soong SistersStarring Maggie Cheung and Michelle Yeoh

Cheung produced Law’s 2010’s Echoes Of The RainbowIt was awarded the Crystal Bear Best Film prize in Generation Kplus at the Berlin Film Festival, as well as the Hong Kong Film Awards Best Screenplay.

Other collaborations included 1988’s Painted faces and 1998’s City Of Glass.

Joe Wong Chicho, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, also serves as vice president of the Hong Kong Film Development Council, said the SCMP, “Alex had a strong passion for film throughout his life. He was dedicated to nurturing talent and strived to promote the development of Hong Kong films over the years. We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex and will fondly remember him.”

Kevin Yeung Yunhung, secretary for culture and sports, stated, “Alex had been contributing a lot to the local film industry and created a lot of classic popular films which are full of cultural ambience.”