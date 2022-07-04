What is Ronan Keating’s net worth and how old is he? – The Sun

RONAN KEATING has experienced a rollercoaster career, starting as the lead singer for Boyzone in Ireland and ending up on The One Show.

This is everything you need about Jack’s father, who appears on Love Island.

What is Ronan Keating’s age?

Ronan Keating was birthed in Dublin, March 3, 1977.

Before joining Boyzone, the singer auditioned for Stars In Their eyes.

He’s the youngest of five children with one sister, Linda, and three brothers – Ciarán, Gerard and Gary.

His father Gary was an experienced lorry driver while his mother Marie was an accomplished hairdresser.

1 Ronan Keating is one fourth of Boyzone Credit: Getty – Contributor

In his youth, Ronan was a promising track and field athlete and won the All Ireland under-13 200m title.

What is Ronan Keating’s Net Worth?

According to CeleWorth.net, Keating’s estimated net worth is around £28.8 million.

The website claims the former Boyzone member earns around £4.8 million per year.

CelebrityNetWorth also has Ronan’s net worth valued at £30 million.

When did Ronan Keating start Boyzone?

After attending an open audition, Ronan joined Boyzone 1993.

Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy and Stephen Gately were the other members of the band. Mark Walton and Richard Rock were also in the group.

Mark and Richard were replaced by Mikey Graham, and the band was originally managed by Louis Walsh.

The boyband had six number-one singles: Words, A Different Beats, All That You Need, No Matter What and When The Going Gets Tough.

The UK’s No1 spot for their first four albums was held by the album’s fourth album.

They split in 2000 but had a reunion tour in 2009 – in 2018/19 they went on tour one last time in the UK & Ireland in their Thank You & Goodnight tour.

Ronan was deeply affected by the loss of his friend and bandmate Stephen Gately who died in 2009 at the age of 33 due to an undetected heart condition while in Majorca with his partner.

What are Ronan Keating’s most popular songs?

Ronan’s 1999 hit “When You Say Nothing At all” was released while still in Boyzone. It became part of the soundtrack to Notting Hill.

He was able to chart the UK with this song, which launched his solo career. In 2000, Ronan released his first album, Ronan.

The album was also the source of three other top ten UK singles: Life Is A Rollercoaster (UK and Ireland), The Way You Make Me feel and Lovin’ Each Day.

The singer produced four more studio albums: Destination (2002) and Turn It On 2003, 10 Years Of Hits (2004), and Bring You Home (2006).

The singer released Songs from Home in 2021.