Sushmita Sen returns to Emmy-nominated “Aarya” Season 3

Hit Disney+ Hotstar series “Aarya”Ram Madhvani will be returning for a third season. It is currently being scripted.

A translation of a Dutch show “Penoza,”The series features a woman who joins a mafia gang to avenge her husband’s death. It is hosted by Sushmita Sen (former Miss Universe) who made a comeback in season 1. This was after a five-year absence due to illness. She plays Aarya Sareen the title role, who is a strong mother who must protect her children from the evils of the criminal world.

The International Emmy Awards nominated the first season for best drama series. Endemol Shine India is producing the Hotstar Special. Ram Madhvani Films produces it.

Sen said: “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on ‘Aarya.’ ”

Madhvani said: “Disney+ Hotstar has been an amazing partner in building ‘Aarya’ through two seasons and we are delighted to associate with them once again for yet another season. The journey of developing a gripping storyline, thrill and family love has started and we are sure this will once again leave audiences wanting more. The stakes are only getting higher from here. It’s great to be back with Sushmita Sen and co-producer Amita Madhvani and the full Ram Madhvani Films team.”

Gaurav Banerjee, head, content, Disney+ Hotstar, added: “Being nominated in the International Emmy Awards last year, ‘Aarya’ is a crown jewel of Disney+ Hotstar. Since its first season, the show has truly been a game-changer, redefining Indian storytelling with women breaking stereotypes. We have received immense love and appreciation from viewers for the first two seasons, coupled with high anticipation on knowing what follows. We look forward to unfolding what happens next through the narrative of season 3.”