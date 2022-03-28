Can You Drink Too Much Sparkling Water?

Can you drink too many different types of water? Although it is rare, Medical News TodayWater intoxication is a condition that is caused by excess water intake from intense training or sports. Compulsively drinking alcohol can also lead to mental disorders such as schizophrenia, psychogenic polydipsia, and other mental conditions. Water intoxication can negatively impact brain function and increase blood water levels. The body’s fluid balance relies on sodium and electrolytes to keep it hydrated. This can lead to cell swelling, which can sometimes cause death.

Water intoxication can be characterized by headaches, nausea, vomiting and other symptoms. For more serious cases, symptoms may include double vision, headaches, muscle weakness or crampings, double vision, confusion and difficulty breathing. Water intoxication can lead to seizures, brain damage, or even coma.