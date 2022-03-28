Beyoncé Opens Oscars With Performance From Compton

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of “Be Alive,” her Oscar-nominated song from the biographical drama “King Richard,” co-written and co-produced with Dixson.

Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams introduced the performance by paying tribute to the city of Compton, where they grew up and first began playing tennis.

True to the story on which the film is based, Beyoncé made the streets of Compton her stage, riding in on a horse flanked by performers all wearing tennis-ball green. Clad in a feathery lime gown and jewels, the songstress strolled to an all-green set and performed the ballad.

She was joined by a large ensemble of musicians and dancers, including her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who made her Oscars debut.

“King Richard” is nominated for five awards at this year’s ceremony, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture and Best Actor for Will Smith. Smith, who won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a leading role, is considered the frontrunner in his category.

Aunjanue Ellis, who plays Oracene “Brandy” Williams in the film was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress but lost to Ariana DeBose from “West Side Story.”

