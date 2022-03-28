James Bond: Five things that would have improved The Oscars’s 007 Tribute

2022, as we all know is the 60th Anniversary of the Inauguration James Bond movies . Named after the 25 movies: Many Oscar nominations in the running for tonight’s Academy Awards ceremony, it’s a perfect time to have a montage celebrating the longest film series in history. Although the Academy managed to achieve respectable results, there were a few things that could be changed that would have made the Oscars’ tribute to 007 even more special. With all due respect, let’s run through what could have been better.

Being presented with The Montage by Some, if Not All, of the Surviving James Bonds

60 years of James Bond are a huge milestone. It would have been great to have some, if any, of the surviving Bonds present to celebrate this event. That’s not to say that having Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater and Shaun White introducing the big clip reel was a problem or anything. It did feel a little out of place.

Daniel Craig might be too busy to attend rehearsals. MacbethPierce Brosnan and Timothy Dalton were all possible participants. It’s happened at The Oscars It could have been an amazing highlight. Although there weren’t any Bonds in this room, it was possible for someone else to jump in.

Dame Judi dench in The 007 Montage Introduction

Although it seems that no James Bonds are present at the Oscars, Dame Judi dench was. Nominated for her role as in Belfast, One of the most formidable women in 007 Universe Dame Judi was present for the evening. It doesn’t matter if Bond was available, but it seems like another missed opportunity to have Dame Judi participate in the tribute.

The James Bond Tribute reel Could Have Been Extended

I know, it’s The Oscars, and real estate on that stage doesn’t come cheap. Despite that, I love this. It isA 60th anniversary was covered in what felt almost like a VeryThis is a short compilation of footage. It would have felt more special if the celebration was given more time than it was included in the telecast. It would have been possible to include a greater selection of James Bond eras in the proceedings.

“Live and Let Die”This James Bond title track is highly respected and should be featured in the montage. It was nominated for the Oscar as the first Oscar nominee for a 007 song. It felt strange to set the whole montage to that song, especially considering the footage showing several key Bond deaths. A medley of themes from throughout the 60 years of James Bond would have been a better play, especially with the potential for a three song sweep in the air for this year’s Oscars.

A Billie Eilish James Bond medley would have perfectly captured the occasion

No Time To DieIt was nominated, among others, for Best Original Song and won the category. Not only that, Billie Eilish performed it earlier during the telecast tonight, and folks were probably already thinking she’d be singing as part of the 60th anniversary tribute to James Bond. This would have been logical, since Eilish could have sung a medley from previous 007 songs before singing her own. The Bond films of the Daniel Craig era .

Each of these concerns ties into one general consensus: The Oscars’ 60th anniversary tribute to James Bond was ok, but it could have been better. The music of 007 was a particular focus this year. No Time To DiePossibly representing the latest golden win in that particular legacy’s history, it would have been a great way to honor it all.