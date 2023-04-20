Bruce Campbell’s Evil Dead Rise cameos explained

HITC highlights Bruce Campbell’s Evil Dead Rise cameos.

Many horror fans champion the 1980s as the greatest decade for horror movies and it’s hardly a stretch to determine why. For starters, it gave us Sam Raimi‘s The Evil Dead.

This 1981 film has a lasting and admirable legacy, which was perfectly demonstrated by the series that came after it. We finally have the opportunity to see the latest movie, Evil Dead Rise.

It’s the first movie in the franchise since 2013’s Evil Dead, which brought back Bruce Campbell for a sneaky vocal cameo at the very end of the credits.

Ash’s character was at the heart of the series from the first film until its 2013 sequel. However, he got his own TV series, Ash Vs Evil Dead. However, that’s not to say that Bruce has vanished from the franchise on the film side of things, and the latest entry proves to be no exception.

That’s right. Bruce Campbell makes cameos in Evil Dead Rise.

Warning: Spoilers for LIGHT EVIL – DEAD RISE

Bruce Campbell’s Evil Dead Rise cameos

Bruce Campbell’s first cameo in Evil Dead Rise arrives when the voice of a priest can be heard coming from a record.

“I do have one line of dialogue in the movie,” Bruce previously You can tell them by clicking on the link Collider at an interview. “I play a priest. You’ll hear me on an old record that is being played back over the speakers.”

For those expecting to see the 64-year-old American actor reprise the Ash role, you’re sure to leave empty-handed. Nevertheless, it’s still exciting to learn that the Evil Dead icon is involved; he is also an executive producer aboard the film.

While some may recognize his distinct voice on the record, the second cameo may prove somewhat impossible to detect…

It is more difficult to locate the second cameo.

Digital Spy sat with Director Lee Cronin in recent times. You can also contact us by email. the fact that he offered $50 to the first person able to spot Bruce’s Evil Dead Rise cameo.

The other side of the coin is that there are two things you need to be able to identify:

“People went hard at it quite quickly to find that cameo. But there’s another Bruce moment in the movie as well. Foley work was done by Bruce for me. There’s a scene around an eye where there’s some munching and Bruce created that sound by eating an apple furiously for me.”

Interviewer: He could have seen this as a cameo that fans were encouraged to look for. “I could have done,” he agreed. “Yeah, saved me $50 and said somebody was wrong.”

Order of the Evil Dead films

For those eager to check out the rest of the series along with Evil Dead Rise, we’ve got you covered:

Evil Dead Rise opens in theaters this Friday, 21st April 2023.