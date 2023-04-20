Coachella refunds tickets for events? The policy explained

Frank Ocean’s cancellation of his concert on Weekend 2 of Coachella has irked fans, who are asking if they can get a refund on their tickets. So, we have explained the music festival’s policy here.

Coachella, one of America’s largest international music festivals each year, attracts people from around the country. Coachella will be held over two weekends in 2023: April 14-16, and April 21-23.

Frank Ocean’s performance last weekend was shorter than expected, and fans were excited to watch him perform again at Weekend 2. But, the fact that he’s dropped out of it isn’t sitting well with the concert attendees, so they have resorted to demanding refunds on their tickets.

Can Coachella refund tickets purchased?

All ticket sales to the Coachella Music Festival are final, and therefore non-refundable.

So, if you have already bought the tickets for the second weekend, you can either watch Blink-182 perform in Frank’s place or choose not to go. Your money is not refunded.

You can purchase Weekend 2 tickets on the official website even though weekend 1 is over.

Frank Ocean pulls out of music festival

Frank is reportedly advised by doctors not to perform in the upcoming weekend as he’s yet to recover from injuries to his left leg.

Two fractures were sustained by the singer and his left leg was strained in the days preceding his Coachella performance. The accident is believed to be the result of a bike crash.

Frank himself described the Weekend 1 show as “chaotic”, for which he arrived late and had to cut his performance short due to Coachella’s curfew.

When it comes to Sunday concerts, they end at 12AM, but on Fridays or Saturdays you can see them until 1AM.

The concert is open to all ages, however anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parents or guardians.

Justin Bieber was impressed with singer’s performance

As opposed to fans’ criticism of Frank’s Coachella performance, Justin Bieber couldn’t stop gushing about the singer in an Instagram post he shared yesterday.

He posted a picture featuring Frank on the big screen at the music festival and raved about his fellow musician’s musical chops and “artistry” that’s “simply unmatched.”

Justin wrote: “I was deeply moved. This made me strive to improve as an artist. “He continues to set the standard high, and gave me an evening I will not forget!” Thanks Frank.”