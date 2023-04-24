Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors. When?

Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy, but when will the closing sale start taking place?

On April 23, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and confirmed that they will be closing some of their stores soon.

Some social media users have expressed shock at the announcement that some stores would close, while others are wondering what happened.

When will Bed Bath & Beyond closing sale take place?

Closeout Sale Bed Bath & Beyond will start taking place on Wednesday, April 26.

No official closing date has yet been announced. The company provided a few details to help consumers make the best use of their time in the next couple days.

The first thing that has to be said is reportedThe customers can use their gift cards up until 8 May and redeem welcome rewards until 15 May.

This company has struggled for some time

It filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey. Bed Bath & Beyond had planned a restructuring plan where the main focus was given to making the business successful again.

It closed some stores, fired some employees and even reorganized its stock.

The company did not make any money. According to reports, in 2022 it is expected that Bed Bath & Beyond suffered a loss.

To cover the entire loss, the company filed bankruptcy in 2023.

Look forward

CNN Reports The company was given a loan of $240 million to assist with current operations. There is the possibility that the store could remain open in the event the company was partially or completely bought.

In this case, it is possible that the entire chain of stores may have to close. The fate of this store is still uncertain.

Until then, the company is focusing on winding down their operations as they noted on their website: “Thank you to all of our loyal customers. We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations.”