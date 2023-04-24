Here are some common phone mistakes that can drain the battery of your iPhone, Android or Google device.

A PHONE specialist has revealed what the most common mistakes are that users make to drain their phone batteries.

Kewin Charron is the senior refurbishment manager for Kewin Charron. Back MarketThinks that most of us have our smartphones charged in the incorrect way.

4 Experts think we are charging our phones incorrectly Credit: Getty

4 Kewin Charron reveals his tricks and tips to maintain your phone’s battery at its best condition Credit: Linkedin

It seems that the charging method most people use, which is to leave their phone on overnight, or plug it in at work, may actually harm the battery. This will permanently reduce the capacity of the device.

Kewin added that it is dangerous to let the battery of a phone run out completely.

Then he said DailyMail.com: “Leaving your phone plugged in, or letting it die, rapidly reduces the lifespan of your battery.

“Instead, you should aim to keep your charge level between 20-80 per cent.”

While that may sound like a pain to actually achieve, Kewin added that many new handsets off the option to optimise charging, which means the phone doesn’t have stress on the battery.

He said that the newer Apple products made it easier to do this.

Kewin said: “For iPhones with iOS 13 and beyond, go into your iPhone Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging, and select Optimized Battery Charging.

“This setting will automatically reduce the wear on your battery, improving its lifespan.”

Apple says that this feature uses machine learning to learn your daily schedule so that the Optimised Charging will be activated when it is most convenient.

Kewin warns that Android is a little trickier because there are different settings for each manufacturer.

He said: “By going into your Settings, and then selecting Battery > Battery Usage, you can see your battery health.

“Then, under Manage Battery Usage, tap Optimized to automatically help extend the longevity of your battery.”

It is still under Battery on Pixel phones but looks slightly different.

Kewin warns that dirt on the port of charging can also reduce battery life.

He said, “Crumbs and dust are the enemies of your mobile devices and your battery life.

“Dust accumulates in the charging ports of your phone, causing the device to overheat or stop charging.

“Cleaning your phone safely can ensure your battery isn’t overheating, which can cause long-term damage.”

He suggested using a toothbrush and a wet cloth to clean the charging port. This would remove any dirt that might be stuck in there.

Kewin said: “The first thing to do before cleaning your phone is to switch your device off.

“Then, shine a light on your device to see how much dust you’re dealing with.

“Use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth to wipe around the area of the charging port.

“To remove the debris within the port, use a toothpick, moving it from side to side, making sure you’re gentle as this area is very susceptible to damage.

“As debris comes out, wipe it away with your cloth and go in again with a clean toothpick.”

The battery can be permanently damaged if you leave your mobile phone out in the sun.

The battery could be damaged if your device overheats.

Kewin said: ”‘It’s best to keep your phone away from extreme temperatures.

“Below 0°C is too cold, whilst anything over 35°C is too hot, and both can damage your battery life.

“So, keeping your phone out of direct sunlight for long periods of time and limiting use in hot cars or trains is really important.

“If your device’s internal temperature exceeds the normal operating range, you’re likely to notice the display dimming, going completely black, or the camera flash being disabled.

“You may also get a notification saying ‘Charging On Hold’ or receive a temperature warning.”

Kewin said that it’s best to avoid wireless charging if the warning appears.

He said: “Whilst charging your phone, find a cool, moisture-free environment that’s less than 32° C (90° F).

“Wired charging is also better and preferred over wireless charging to avoid overheating.”

You can also take steps to prevent your phone from getting too hot if you’re in a warm place.

Kewin said: “When your phone isn’t on charge, you can avoid overheating by lowering your brightness.

“If your phone is on low battery and searching for a signal, this can cause the device to overheat.

“So, if you’re somewhere with a weak signal, turn Airplane Mode on, then switch it back off when you’re in an area with better connectivity.”

4 Apple devices and Android phones have different methods for setting up optimized charging Credit: Getty