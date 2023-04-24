It’s a romantic and eclectic soundtrack for A Tourist Guide to Love

A rom-com would not be complete without some romantic tunes. Netflix’s latest offering, A Tourist’s Guide To Love does just that, with a soundtrack as eclectic as it is romantic.

You can stream on Netflix now, A Tourist’s Guide To Love follows Amanda, an executive who goes through an unexpected break-up and decides to fly to Vietnam to work, but ends up finding herself – and a potential new love interest.

Rachael leigh cook plays Amanda while Scott Ly portrays Sinh as her tour guide. Although the relationship between Amanda and Sinh starts out as platonic, it soon turns into something more. The cynical executive is then forced to abandon her guidebook and embark on an adventure.

A Tourist’s Guide To Love soundtrack and song list

The soundtrack of A Tourist's Guide To Love features a song list as diverse as its artists and influences – tunes from all over the world, and a range of different decades converge in a sweet, moody rom-com.

Rachael Leigh Cook is a “true fan” of romantic comedies

Rachael Leigh Cook, actress and Decider fanatic, sat with us to discuss her passion for this genre.

“What always makes a romcom stand out to me is a new setting or a new way in. And this backdrop absolutely provided that.”

She continued by expressing her admiration of Vietnam. “I cannot be more excited to showcase Vietnam to so many people who’ve never even maybe seen a ton of images of it before.”

The actress professed her true appreciation for the romantic comedy genre, stating she believed “only true fans should be playing this pool”.

Netflix is now streaming A Tourists’ Guide to Love.