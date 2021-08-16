Beckett Where to Watch Online Free | 2021 John David Washington Netflix Movie

If you’re up for some action and adventure, the latest vacation-gone-crazy-run-for-your-life thriller Beckett is for you. Are you here to see where to watch Beckett online? Are you here to see if you can watch Beckett online for free? We have the answer to all of your questions. Keep reading to know more about the latest action thriller, movie plot, cast and watch online free.

Starring the popular actor and producer John David Washington in the lead role, Beckett is from the Italian filmmaker Ferdinando Cito Filomarino.

What is the Plot of the movie Beckett?

A couple who were on vacation in Greece meets with an accident and the girlfriend is killed on the spot. The boyfriend and our protagonist wakes up with a sling on his arm in a hospital and is questioned by the local police. The protagonist who returns to the accident spot, where his car had crashed onto a house, to take his life encounters a serious shooting by the police officers who had questioned him earlier. His hard attempt at escaping leads to an adventurous chase as he tries to reach the U.S. Embassy in Athens with his life running at the gunpoint of two police officers. And yes, there’s more to the chase as there is a manhunt involved for a boy, the son of a political activist who has been reported to be kidnapped.

Who are the Cast members of the movie Beckett?

John David Washington stars in the lead role as Beckett, the protagonist along with others like Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps, Alicia Vikander and Michael Stuhlbarg.

What is the Release Date of the movie Beckett?

Beckett was released at the Locarno Film Festival going for its world premiere on August 4 2021 and later was released on August 13.

Beckett Movie Watch Online

The action-adventure movie Beckett is now streaming on Netflix. The movie was released on August 13 on Netflix after Netflix acquired the distribution rights for Beckett back in 2020 itself.

Where to Watch Beckett Full Movie Online for Free?

Right now, Beckett is not available to watch online for free. However, you can watch the full movie on Netflix. With a Netflix subscription, you can even download Beckett Full Movie and watch it as you please.

Visit www.netflix.com for choosing your suitable plan and watching John David Washington’s Beckett online.