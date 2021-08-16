Free Guy: Where to Watch Online? Ryan Reynolds 2021 Movie

Were you also waiting for another action-packed comedy movie? Then good news! Ryan Reynold’s Free Guy just hit the theatres and from what we hear, it’s an awesome watch! Excited to watch it? Here’s everything we know about the latest big-screen release Free Guy‘s cast, plot and the answer to the question you’ve probably been seeking: where to watch Free Guy online!

From the fantasy-horror genre’s exceptional director who presented us with Stranger Things and Night at the Museum, Shawn Levy, Free Guy is yet another science-fiction comedy movie. Centring around the concept of living in a video game and the challenges of an ordinary guy to rise as the hero to save the world, Free Guy manages to hilariously sweep the audience from their seats and rate the movie to its success. 115 minutes of action, comedy and adventure, Free Guy is successfully running in theatres after facing a year-long delay for its release.

Free Guy Plot

Guy, a bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) discovers he is a non-player character of an open-world video game “Free City” as he finds a sunglass worn by players in this game. In an encounter with a player, Guy sets out to explore the possibilities of the game and become a hero. Sure enough, he soon becomes very popular and sets out to save the game; his friends from being erased by the game’s creator in an attempt to launch “Free City 2”.

Free Guy Release Date

Free Guy was released in theatres in the United States on 13 August 2021. What is Free Guy OTT Release Date? Read on to find out.

Who are the Cast of Free Guy?

Besides the Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in the lead, Free Guy also stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, Britne Oldford, Matty Cardarople and Camille Kostek among others. Additionally, popular gamers and YouTubers make cameo appearances including Ninja, Pokimane, DanTDM and Jacksepticeye.

Free Guy Where to Watch Online?

Free Guy premiered on the big screen with an exclusive theatrical release policy for 45 days since the release date. Disappointingly for the fans who are waiting to watch the movie online, the wait has to continue at least until late September.

Which Streaming Platform will stream Free Guy online?

Unfortunately, the movie has not yet been scheduled for release on any streaming service. As to which streaming service holds the license to stream Free Guy online, we have no official confirmation from the production team. Until we get a chance to watch Free Guy online, you can catch the movie at the theatres. We’ll make sure you get updated as soon as the news is out so as to answer our unresolved question: where to Watch Free Guy Watch Online for Free possibly!