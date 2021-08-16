Misha and the Wolves: Watch Online Free & Review

The 2021 film Misha and the Wolves is new and exponentially documentary about a person recorded as the survivor of a Holocaust. The incredible story based on survival might initially seem too good to be accurate; however, the viewer learns the very essence of the cautionary lies and secrets.

The documentary is the recent venture that the streaming giant Netflix is focusing on for two years now. Misha and the Wolves have garnered a rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes and 7/10 on IMDb.

Name of the Documentary Misha and the Wolves Release Date 31 January 2021 Cast Misha Defonseca (Self) Language English Genre Documentary | Drama Where to Watch Online Netflix

Misha and the Wolves Review

The documentary is perfect for viewers looking forward to a real-life jolt that doesn’t involve a conventional and enjoyable triumphant journey of a revered personality. Sam Hobkinson did manage to direct an utterly jaw-dropping documentary that explores a strange narration of World War II.

Misha Defonseca is a natural person, and she’s old in the documentary. Back in time when she was only seven, Naris murdered her parents mercilessly. By the sheer stroke of luck, Misha finds her way to a forest. Then she is found by a pack of wolves who live in the wilderness of nature. The wolves raise her as one of their pack, their family, a real-life Jungle Book or Tarzan sort of story.

The Netflix original documentary is quite a wrestling match that revolves around the subject versus the director, which further revolves around truth and fiction. The only winners here are the viewers, as the story will take them to a whole new realm.

Misha and the Wolves Watch Online Free

At the time of writing, Misha and the Wolves is only available on Netflix. If you have a subscription to Netflix then you can watch the Documentary without having to spend any money. However, if you do not have a subscription to Netflix you can still watch the Documentary for free. Netflix provides a 30-day free trial to new users, hence, if you register yourself to Netflix as a new user, you can watch HMisha and the Wolves for free.