Barcelona does not make this list of the best beaches in cities

When money is tight, this two-in one trip to a beautiful city and beach will be a wise choice. Here are five of the best options . . .

The NICE

5 Nice is a city with idyllic beaches and vibrant bars Credit: Getty

THE Cote d’Azur gem has museums galore, including two dedicated to artists who were drawn to the French Riviera city — the Musee Matisse and Musee Marc Chagall.

Promenade des Anglais is a fabulous waterfront that borders the Promenade des Anglais.

The buzzing beach bars are a five- minute walk from the 4* Splendid Hotel and Spa, in the Musician’s District and close to all the sights.

The hotel has a spa, restaurant and bar.

Two nights’ B&B is from £327pp, including British Airways flights from Gatwick and 23kg luggage.

VALENCIA

5 Valencia has some of the most beautiful beaches and is a good value city break. Credit: Getty

THIS underrated city on Spain’s south eastern coast is one of my absolute favourites for a great-value city break that also delivers some stunning beaches.

Shop in the Old Town and enjoy tapas before you head to the City of Arts and Sciences with all its museums and attractions, including the largest aquarium of Europe.

The beaches are another option. Malvarrosa is a stunning beach with miles of soft, golden sand. El Saler and El Palmar are more rugged.

Discover the gardens and parks in the old Turia riverbed.

Four nights’ room-only at the 4H Ilunion Aqua 4 Hotel is from £319pp, including flights from London on August 19.

Athens

5 Relax on the beaches of Attica’s southern and northern sides. Credit: Getty

Ancient treasures, a clear blue ocean and soft sands beaches combine in Athens.

Explore the Acropolis, as well as other historical sites.

Enjoy the beach on either the northern or southern side of Attica.

The city center is easily accessible from Kalamaki, one of the more popular hotels. The Brown Acropol is a modern take on midcentury decor.

It is close to the city metro and the hotel’s rooftop has a bar with views of the Acropolis.

Four nights’ B&B at the 4* Brown Acropol is from £417pp, including Gatwick flights on October 16.

CHICAGO

5 Chicago is a city that loves its sandy beaches along Lake Michigan Credit: Getty

AMERICA’S Windy City is known for skyscrapers and deep-dish pizza.

Along the 28 miles that the freshwater coast of Lake Michigan stretches, the sandy beaches are some of the best parts of this city.

This is the perfect spot for cycling, paddleboarding, Jet Skiing and canoeing.

The picturesque lakefront features parks, gardens and over two dozen public beaches open every summer.

Oak Street Beach as well as Ohio Street Beach, which is a protected spot that is great for open-water swimmers, are two of the most visited places.

Five nights’ room-only at the 21c Museum Hotel is from £1,305pp, including return flights with British Airways from Heathrow on September 19.

TEL AVIV

5 Tel Aviv’s sandy beaches are just a short walk from the city’s amazing bars, restaurants and nightclubs Credit: Getty

You will discover a vibrant nightlife, a rich history and an architecture that rivals Barcelona.

Israel’s second city also has sandy beaches in walking distance of amazing bars and restaurants, providing the perfect city break and beach combination.

Tel Aviv’s skyscrapers sit next to the cobbled streets, narrow arches and ancient Jaffa.

Carmel Market is a great place to get fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as freshly prepared falafel.

You can choose from 13 different sand strips.

Hilton Beach appeals to the in crowd, while Banana Beach provides a calmer atmosphere.

Seven nights’ room-only at the Montefiore 16 Urban Boutique Hotel is from £561pp, including flights from Luton on September 11.

