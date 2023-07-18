Android and iPhone Users: Never reply to a common online message which drains your bank.

Be careful when you receive a sinister message on social media.

Cyber-experts say that it is important to not reply to an online message.

McAfee’s insiders say that you shouldn’t take online quizzes.

These popular social posts – available on major apps for your iPhone or Android – often ask a few key questions about your life that seem harmless.

In return, you will learn a funny “fact” that is unique to yourself.

But McAfee said that these posts can give crooks all the info they need to break into your accounts – and potentially even your bank.

McAfee has identified some quizzes that you’re likely to see in apps such as Facebook.

What superhero do you consider yourself to be?

What is your Halloween name spooky?

What’s the name of your professional wrestler?

“You’ve probably seen quizzes like these crop up in your feed sometimes,” McAfee said.

The quizzes ask for information such as the name and address of your childhood street, your date of birth, your favourite song or even the name of your beloved first pet.

They may appear harmless but have an evil purpose.

Answering with the result allows crooks to go backwards and find important details about your life.

They can use that to steal your account information.

McAfee’s warning: These are personal details, and sometimes the answers to frequently asked security questions by financial institutions. For example, what was the make of your first automobile?

Hackers could try to access your account with this information.

It is unnecessary to take the quizzes.

McAfee recommends being careful about the information that is shared online.

They warned, “Have you ever Googled yourself?”

Results can reveal many things like the estimated income of a person, their children’s names, ages and home prices, as well as buying patterns.

McAfee advised web users to “cleanse up your personal data track” on a regular basis.