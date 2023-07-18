Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their wedding anniversary

Even though Jenny from The Block’s romance is free, it doesn’t harm to have a nice dinner.

Jennifer Lopez The following are some examples of how to get started: Ben Affleck rang in their first wedding anniversary at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., July 16. The couple was photographed as they walked hand-in-hand outside the restaurant.

The singer of “On The Floor”, wore a chic white mini dress covered with rhinestones for their date. Jennifer, who is 53 years old, wore silver drop earrings and platforms to complement her down-do, which framed her face. Ben, 50 years old, rocked a black jacket, black pants, and black loafers while sporting his signature beard.

Jen and Ben’s celebration comes after their first set of nuptials took place in Sin City on July 16, 2022. JLo Beauty founder remembered on Jimmy Kimmel Live Ben said, “Ben, I’m getting married in Vegas today. Let’s do it.”

The Vegas experience is not a one-time event. “We did it,” Jennifer wrote in her “On The JLo” newsletter at the time. Love is beautiful. “Love is beautiful.”