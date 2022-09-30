As the UK’s rail network experiences its largest strike in 40 years, passengers on trains are warned to ‘do no travel’ tomorrow

BRITAIN’S rail network will be decimated tomorrow due to the biggest strike for 40 years.

Passengers are warned to not travel because only 11% normal services will be running and no trains will be in many areas.

1 Workers return to their duties, so disruptions can be expected in the days following the strike. Credit: Getty

London will be without service for 24 hours between major cities, including Birmingham, Edinburgh Liverpool, Newcastle and Norwich.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail’s chief executive, said that “Passengers who would like to travel Saturday and the Wednesday and Saturday following are requested to only do so if absolutely necessary.”

“Those who must travel should expect disruption and make sure they check when their last train will depart.”

This disruption will be more severe than the previous year’s rail strikes because it is the first time that members of the RMT and Aslef unions have walked off the same day.

Avanti West Coast will no longer run trains. There will also be no train services between England and Wales.

Trains that run will be slower than normal and may arrive later or finish earlier than usual.

There are three direct trains that leave London at 3.06pm: one to Leeds, three to Sheffield and four to Bristol.

For the latest information, passengers are encouraged to visit National Rail Enquiries and/or their train operator’s websites.

Services will begin later than usual on Sunday morning, as workers return to work.

Strikes will also be planned for Saturday, October 8th and Wednesday, October 5.

Passengers holding a Saturday-bound ticket are eligible for a full refund if their Saturday journey is canceled, rescheduled or postponed.

They can also travel on Fridays or other days up to and including Monday October 4.

Season ticket holders have the right to be compensated through the delay repay program.