Danielle Ruhl Details “Ups and Downs”Following Nick Thompson Split

Although she is technically single, fans shouldn’t expect any news about Danielle’s relationship status. “I don’t think I’ll be ready to date anytime soon,”She shared. “It takes me a long time to get over people. We’re still going through the divorce process. Dating is not in my near-term feature right now.”



It doesn’t matter what IsIn Danielle’s immediate future right now? The 29-yearold has been busy creating new music. YouTube channel. Danielle also shared one of their first songs together before they split.



“I showed him one of them because one of the things that we did relate on was mental health and something that we’re both passionate about, and he cried,”She shared. “Just because obviously, he knows me. But that was just another reason where I’m like, ‘It does resonate with other people.’ But, he’s fully supportive.”

And with all that support, even after they’ve parted ways, as Danielle believes, there is room for friendship at some point down the line.



“He’s a great guy,”Danielle spoke highly of Nick. “Just because it didn’t work out like in the way that we had hoped, I would love to be friends in the future. I think it’s a little bit raw right now. So, it’s kind of difficult, but we went through something that no one else in the world has.”