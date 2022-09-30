Jon Cryer Officially on the Way to His First TV Follow Up After He Played Supergirl’s Lex Luthor

He was done as the Lex Luthor. SupergirlJon Cryer was announced as the new president He is making his way back towards comedy Network comedy, in particular. It’s now confirmed that the Two and a half men veteran will make his way to NBC to star in Mike O’Malley’s new half-hour comedy.

According to Deadline , the untitled series will star Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer, and it’s reported to come out next fall. It will be a great experience to see them all together.

Cryer is perhaps best known for her role as the star in Two and a half menShe also co-starred in John Hughes with Molly Ringwald ‘80s classic Pretty in Pink. Much like Cryer, Faison has played a principal character in a classic sitcom and starred in some nostalgic movies. Most, likely know him from his 9-year run as Dr. Turk on Scrubs, however, he also had supporting roles in the ‘90s classic Clueless and co-starred with Denzel Washington in Remember the Titans. As well as her new co-stars, Spencer has an extensive TV career. Most recently, she had a recurring role on Grey’s Anatomy as Owen Hunt’s sister Megan, and has also starred in iconic dramas like Mad Men True Detective.

Although there was no title yet for the series, it did provide some information about the plot. The series will be about the divorcing couple Jim (Cryer and Julia) who separated in 2011. “amicable,”Instead of the kids moving between their homes, the parents now take turns living in their own home with the children. This all takes a turn when the owner of Jim’s favorite basketball team, the Boston Celtics, starts dating Julia. It’s a completely normal situation.

Cryer stars as the executive producer of the show. He will be working with O’Malley, who is currently the showrunner of HeelsWho also created Survivor’s Remorse. Also, The Connors Wyc Grousbeck, the majority owner of Boston Celtics, and EP Tom Warner, the Boston Red Sox’s and Liverpool FC’s owners, are ready to produce. These sports connections make perfect sense.

What’s exciting about this project is it marks Cryer’s return to comedy. Although Two and a half menSome major controversies occurred. Nearly to a rocky conclusion early on, it’s still one of Cryer’s most iconic roles, and to see he’s coming back to his comedy roots is super exciting.

It was an amazing sight to see him, but it wasn’t until this. Lex Luthor in Supergirl We could also see a different side of the actor. The freaky first look All the way to the end fans loved Cryer as Supergirl’s big bad . It will be great to see Cryer go back to his comedy roots after The CW’s show is over.