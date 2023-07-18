As fans prepare for this unit album, the date and time for Mamamoo+Save Me’s release is approaching.

Solar and Moonbyul have announced that they will be reuniting under the new name Mamamoo+. Two Rabbits, the duo’s mini-album will be released. Prior to that, here’s a look at the release date, time and all about the pre-release debut track Save Me.

Mamamoo has been a part of many K-pop tours, solo K-pop careers and even touring as a group. Moonbyul’s extended plays like Dark Side Of The MooThe Circle Chart ranked n and sixquence 2nd and fourth respectively. Similarly, Solar impressed music fans with the single album Spit It Out which also peaked at number 2 in South Korea’s Circle chart.

The Save Me of Mamamoo+ movie will be released July 18, at 6pm KST/5am ET/2am PT/10am BST/11am CET/5pm PHT.

Mamamoo will release the mini-album after the worldwide release of their single The Two Rabbits will be on the 3rd of August at 6pm (KST)/5am ET.

Fans “obsessed” with Save Me teaser

K-pop queens Solar and Moonbyul’s latest teasers for Save Me have fans hooked! The refreshing summery teasers of Save Me with loads of tinge of blue are also making fans reminisce Mamamoo’s album WAW.

Gushing over the duo’s stunning teasers, a fan posted on Twitter: “I’m obsessed with how they look together. They look so good!”

Another fan commented: “I can’t wait!! They look so good and the song, it’s gonna be even better I just know it!”

Fans also noticed Moonbyul and Solar’s matching necklaces as one pointed out: “They are wearing their couple necklaces!”

How Mamamoo+ was born

Solar and Moonbyul is the new unit name for Mamamoo+.

MAMAMOO+ refers to the group’s name. The plus sign indicates that the group will be continuing its activities, including the release of new music and new concepts.

Before Save Me, Mamamoo+’s release of Better, the song Better was released.

