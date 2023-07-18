HITC debunks Mark Wahlberg’s alleged Sound Of Freedom comments.

It’s the movie that everybody is talking about at the moment… Sound Of Freedom. This American film, directed by Alejandro Monteverde and starring Jim Caviezel, stars Tim Ballard as an ex-agent turned vigilante, who uses his talents to help save child victims from trafficking. It’s been in the news for a variety of reasons, whether for its budget compared to box office or audiences discussing that it’s based on a true story. A second reason for some to wonder is which prominent figures publicly spoke about the film. With that, let’s debunk Mark Wahlberg‘s alleged comments on Sound Of Freedom.

SGT Report, a recent website that published an article, claimed Mark Wahlberg had recently spoken about the Sound Of Freedom release. There is, however, no proof that Mark Wahlberg, 52, said the things SGT Report says, and the source for the statements in the article was not provided. Basically, it’s fake.

SGT Report wrote that Mark allegedly called Jim Caviezel and Mel Gibson “American heroes” with “balls of steel”. Mel isn’t actually officially attached to the film.

The alleged Mark quotes have not been authenticated, despite the fact that some people have circulated the SGT article.

SGT Report claims to be a “source for REAL news in the face of blatant mainstream media propaganda.”

Jim Caviezel on Sound Of Freedom

Jim has recently been a victim of terrorism by Fox News, arguing that Hollywood is “scared” by Sound Of Freedom and is “Quaking in their boots.

“It’s because the public are listening to their hearts,” he said, “which is what this film tells you to do. We’re being shafted by mainstream media. We’re not getting any coverage.”

Sound Of Freedom has now been released in theatres.