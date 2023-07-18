Dr Zoe Williams explains the exact steps to getting a GP’s appointment – even if it seems impossible.

We often think that we need to eat more healthily and to be active when trying to boost our own health.

It is also important to consider our own social well-being.

1 Readers send in health-related questions to Dr Zoe Williams of the NHS Central Recorder

Loneliness can be crippling – the impact on your health is equivalent to puffing on 15 cigarettes a day.

The summer season is an excellent time to expand your social network and get outside.

Join a hiking or swimming club, or join a parkrun event to meet people who share your interests.

Do not forget to keep an eye on your loved ones, especially those who are vulnerable.

It can be very isolating to hear everyone talking outside, or see a pub garden packed. So reach out.

Meanwhile, here’s what you asked me this week . . .

Q: I AM 48 and for the last year or so my ­period has been sporadic.

It can be a couple of months before I get one.

Periods are not always associated with stomach pain.

The thing that’s really getting me down is my very painful breasts.

The pain can last for several weeks, then subside when the period comes. However, within a few days it is back.

I wear supportive bras and pain relief doesn’t help. Is there anything you can suggest that might help?

A: This pattern of breast pain, coupled with the age you are and your changes in your period, is likely related to perimenopause.

Breast pain at this point in your life can be in one breast or both, it can be throbbing, feel tender or like it’s burning, or it can be a sharp pain.

Breast cancer is rarely detected by this symptom alone.

But it is important to regularly check your breasts and, if you find a lump, thickening or if there’s any change in the appearance of them or of your ­nipples, including discharge, see your GP.

The levels of the hormones progesterone (progesterone) and oestrogen (oestrogen) fluctuate during the perimenopause and can lead to tenderness.

When oestrogen concentrations stabilize in later menopause stages, breast discomfort tends to subside.

As you begin to lose your oestrogen, the breasts’ connective tissue will decrease.

Quitting smoking has been found to ­alleviate breast pain, as has avoiding ­caffeine.

Evening primrose or starflower oils can also help.

You should check with your pharmacy if you’re taking any other medication.

Losing weight can also be beneficial — as you will shed weight from your breast area too — as can anti-inflammatory painkillers.

HRT may help. However, some women still experience breast discomfort.

HRT can help relieve other menopause symptoms.

The good news is that breast pain caused by HRT generally settles after a few months, so it shouldn’t deter you from starting it if you think it is right for you.

What is the easiest way to visit your doctor?

The last few years in my region, all appointments have been made via phone. The never want to be seen by anyone.

A: Many reasons exist why obtaining a GP’s appointment isn’t as straightforward as it was in the past.

The main problem is that there are not enough GPs in the entire country.

The workload of GPs is at an all-time high, thanks to the rising cost of living, the long hospital waiting times, and the increase in illnesses caused by pandemic.

It is important to note that if you’re a patient of a certain practice, it has an obligation to care for you.

Has your practice a web page and have you downloaded the NHS App?

Online booking is available at many GP offices, which allows you to avoid waiting on hold.

Many people don’t want to use the eConsult feature, but this is a good way to quickly access your GP.

GPs typically respond to an eConsult within two days, so I’d encourage you to try it if it is available at your practice.

You can attach pictures, and sometimes a diagnosis can be so simple you don’t need to attend the surgery.

Plus a prescription — if it is needed — can be sent straight to your pharmacy for you to collect.

You may have to contact your GP if eConsult does not exist or you do not want to use it.

Every surgery is different in the way it handles its telephone lines and schedules appointments.

Call as soon you can if it’s an emergency.

Some surgery providers offer appointments the same day based on who shows up first.

Some use triage, which involves a telephone call with a doctor or nurse to determine the severity of the issue. This allows them to schedule appointments on the same day for the most urgent cases and later appointments for others.

You may not be able to see your GP for a couple of weeks.

If you are in this situation, it is up to you whether you want to wait for an appointment, use eConsult, or make a last-minute booking.

The receptionists at the GP can only book appointments if they are free.

They are there to help, so if you’ve been struggling for a while to get an appointment, explain this and ask what they suggest you do.

Take the appointment if it’s all you can get. Explain to your doctor why you want to meet in person.