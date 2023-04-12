Archie and Lilibet are attending the coronation of King Charles?

IT is only a matter of weeks before the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

This is a look at what children are expected to be there.

1 The coronation ceremony of Queen Camilla and King Charles III is just around the corner Credit: Getty

Are Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s children going to the coronation?

Buckingham Palace confirms that Prince Harry will be attending the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

He will attend without Meghan Markle. She will still be in California with Prince Archie (and Princess Lilibet).

Harry won’t be attending any of the other activities outside of the crowning ceremony, even though there will be three days of cornoations.

The palace is yet to comment on if Harry will join King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation.

How many other royal kids are you expecting to attend King Charles’ coronation celebration?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all expected to take part in the King’s coronation.

Kensington Palace confirms that Prince George will attend his grandfather’s coronation.

The teenage grandchildren – Lola, Eliza , Louis and Gus, and Freddy, – of Queen Camilla will also take part in the coronation, despite not having a drop of royal blood in them.

The ceremony’s most sacred portion will see the five teens drape a canopy around their grandmother while she is being anointed in holy oil.

This was a traditional role that other duchesses have played.

However, a royal source told The Times: ”The Queen Consort has said she doesn’t want duchesses. It would be her grandchildren.

The coronation weekend will see Lady Louise Windsor, James Viscount Severn and James the Duke of Kent make their appearances.

Younger royals will make more of an appearance during King Charles III’s coronation concert, which will be much more casual than the formal ceremony at Westminster Abbey on the previous day.

Many people were delighted to see Princess Eugenie with her son August Brooksbank last summer at the Late Queen’s Platinum Party at The Palace.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall brought along their daughters Mia Tindall and Lena Tindall to celebrate.